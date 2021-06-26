Seniors

Brandon Bowers

Addison Campbell*

Spencer Clingaman*

Ariane Dangler*

Gabriella Dickinson*

Kaleb Holsopple*

Kaitlyn LaBo*

Caitlyn Lyons*

Devon Miller*

Kinsey Myers*

McKenna Nowak*

Joseph Ramon

Joshua Rodeheaver

Ryan Ruffer*

Morgan Rupp

Hannah Wood

Payton Woolace*

Juniors

Brianna Breier*

Mallori Blevins

Serenity Bustamante

Haylee Fulk*

Karina Guthrie*

Abigail Meyer*

Bethany Moore

Marissa Myers*

Alexia Roth+

Bailey Short

Sophomores

Levi Barnum

Jessie Currier*

Leah Heeres*

Kaleb Huffman

Maddyson Miehls*

Kaitlyn Myers*

Jeffrie Pace

Kaitlyn St. John

Emmalyn Westrick*

Alexia Wickerham

Sage Woolace

Freshmen

Adysen Andres*

Hannah Atkinson

Austin Batterson*

Jacob Cadwell

Mattias Cheeseman

Oliviah Clingaman*

Michael Donovan

Emmalee Fulk

Karah Gerencser*

Laura Leupp

Miles Lucas

Taylore Rethmel*

Angela Soellner*

*All A’s

+ Four County Student

