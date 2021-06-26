Seniors
Brandon Bowers
Addison Campbell*
Spencer Clingaman*
Ariane Dangler*
Gabriella Dickinson*
Kaleb Holsopple*
Kaitlyn LaBo*
Caitlyn Lyons*
Devon Miller*
Kinsey Myers*
McKenna Nowak*
Joseph Ramon
Joshua Rodeheaver
Ryan Ruffer*
Morgan Rupp
Hannah Wood
Payton Woolace*
Juniors
Brianna Breier*
Mallori Blevins
Serenity Bustamante
Haylee Fulk*
Karina Guthrie*
Abigail Meyer*
Bethany Moore
Marissa Myers*
Alexia Roth+
Bailey Short
Sophomores
Levi Barnum
Jessie Currier*
Leah Heeres*
Kaleb Huffman
Maddyson Miehls*
Kaitlyn Myers*
Jeffrie Pace
Kaitlyn St. John
Emmalyn Westrick*
Alexia Wickerham
Sage Woolace
Freshmen
Adysen Andres*
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson*
Jacob Cadwell
Mattias Cheeseman
Oliviah Clingaman*
Michael Donovan
Emmalee Fulk
Karah Gerencser*
Laura Leupp
Miles Lucas
Taylore Rethmel*
Angela Soellner*
*All A’s
+ Four County Student
