It’s time for some stacking and make it quick.
The Ayersville FFA’s annual straw-loading contest will be held Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. in the infield of the fairgrounds. Participants have to load 40 bales of straw, drive through an obstacle course then unload the straw and stack it in the fastest time.
The entry fee is $12 per team. Proceeds from the event benefit a children’s hospital.
The contest is limited to the first 15 teams, with trophies awarded to the top teams in four divisions. Divisions include female youth, male youth, female adult and male adult.
Participants younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a liability waiver form in order to take part. Youth teams may consist of three members of the same FFA chapter, 4-H club or junior fairboard.
Pickup trucks are to be used to haul the bales of straw. Trucks must be conventional standard ton models. No sideboards, roll bars or other devices on the vehicle may be used during the competition.
All members of a team must ride in the cab of the truck during the obstacle course portion of the competition. The doors of the truck must be fully closed during that section of the competition.
The contest will be timed with a maximum of 10 minutes given per team. There will be a 15-second penalty awarded for each broken straw bale in addition to another 15-second penalty for missing or knocking over a traffic cone during the obstacle course.
Any broken bales do not have to be loaded into the truck, but can remain on the ground.
Broken bales while loading will be replaced on the pile by judges at a later time.
The driver of the truck must have a valid driver’s license and be insured.
This annual event is a lot of fun, not only for participants but for spectators as well.
The public is welcome to come to the infield at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 to cheer on a team or teams and enjoy the show.
