Stock truck pull

The stock truck pull will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Defiance County Fair. Grandstand admission is free with tickets for the infield $10.

 C-N File Photo

The Defiance County Fair’s stock truck pull is ready for some real horsepower action beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

There will be several classes during the pull including: 5,200 pounds 2WD one ton or less; 6,500 pound stock gas 4x4; 6,500 pound limited street gas; 6,500 pound pro stock gas 4x4; 7,800 2.5 diesel 4x4; 8,000 pound work stock diesel truck; and 8,500 pound open class truck and tractors Tri-State Super Field Tractors.

Weigh-in will be at 5 p.m. with pullers paying $30 per hook. The exception is for the open class division, which has a $50 per hook fee. Drivers will get in free with their truck. Payouts will be a minimum of four places per class.

Any trucks not in the stock class must have a kill switch or air shut off.

All drivers in the competition must be licensed.

For more details and rules for the truck pull, visit www.defiancefair.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments