The Defiance County Fair’s stock truck pull is ready for some real horsepower action beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
There will be several classes during the pull including: 5,200 pounds 2WD one ton or less; 6,500 pound stock gas 4x4; 6,500 pound limited street gas; 6,500 pound pro stock gas 4x4; 7,800 2.5 diesel 4x4; 8,000 pound work stock diesel truck; and 8,500 pound open class truck and tractors Tri-State Super Field Tractors.
Weigh-in will be at 5 p.m. with pullers paying $30 per hook. The exception is for the open class division, which has a $50 per hook fee. Drivers will get in free with their truck. Payouts will be a minimum of four places per class.
Any trucks not in the stock class must have a kill switch or air shut off.
All drivers in the competition must be licensed.
For more details and rules for the truck pull, visit www.defiancefair.com.
