A young body can fight off most infections pretty easily but, just like everything else as you get older, it becomes harder for your body to keep up and fight off illnesses.
Luckily, there are some things you can do to prevent the spread.
Eat Immune-Boosting Foods
Your diet directly effects your immune health and the foods you eat can increase its efficiency. Eating a low-fat, plant-based diet may help give the immune system a boost.
Your immune system relies on white blood cells to combat bacteria, viruses and other invaders. People who eat more plants have been shown to have more effective white blood cells when compared to non-vegetarians.
Foods high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants boost immune health. Studies have shown fruits and vegetables provide nutrients that can boost immune function.
It’s because they are rich in antioxidants and nutrients such as beta-carotene, vitamin C and vitamin E.
See your Doctor Regularly
As you get older, there are more reasons for you to get out and go see your doctor. It’s important to get regular scheduled check ups with your doctors to make sure you monitor your health. Your body changes day by day and anything can happen overnight. You may be wondering how often “regular” is exactly. There are a few things to consider when asking yourself this:
• On your last visit, did your doctor advise a return date for you?
• Did you go back on the return date?
• Have you noticed any health change since the last time you visited?
Sleep and the Immune System
Your body needs sleep to function and sleep is especially important for your immune system. Sleeping issues are linked to health problems such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease and obesity.
Lack of sleep can harm immune system by weakening it’s defenses and making it easier for your body to catch sickness or colds. Add more fruits, vegetables, grains and beans to your diet to help yourself get better, deeper sleep.
