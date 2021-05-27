A trilogy of Star Wars movies will be featured on three consecutive Saturdays in June at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
The trilogy opens June 12 with “Star Wars VII — The Force Awakens”. It continues on June 19 with “Star Wars VIII — The Last Jedi,” and June 26 with “Star Wars IX — The Rise of Skywalker”. Showtime for all movies is 7:30 p.m.
In “The Force Awakens,” a new threat to the galaxy rises. Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace. In “The Last Jedi,” Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. In “The Rise of Skywalker,” the surviving members of the Resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak, bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.
A 50-50 drawing will be held at each showing. The final movie will feature a best costume contest with a $100 prize. Moviegoers are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character. The movies are free and open to the public with a suggested $5 donation at the door. Concessions are available.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. “Plaza Suite,” the movie originally scheduled for June, will be shown at a later date. All events are subject to current covid guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, will provide updates on upcoming events through the website www.defiancearts.org, facebook.com/defiancearts, and the upcoming events newsletter.
