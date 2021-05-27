Spending a night out under the stars makes for a beautiful and peaceful summer activity.
You don’t need a big cabin or a camper, either. You can spend a lovely trip in a simple tent. Today’s modern tents are a lot nicer than the ones you may be used to.
They can be divided into rooms, have high-tech, waterproof and wind proof fabrics, and connections for lights and fans.
Sleeping Capacity
Choose a tent with plenty of room for you and your family. You may consider increasing your tent capacity by at least one person if you or your family are people of size, are claustrophobic, toss and turn at night, need more room to sit or sleep comfortably, or if you’ll be bringing small children or dogs.
Types of Tents
Cabin-style tents have near vertical walls to maximize peak height and livable space. Some cabin tents may also have awnings and vestibule-style doors that make them more like a house than a tent. Dome tents stand up better to storms with a tall part in the center and walls that slope down to the ground. It reduces the space inside the tent, but it’ll stand up in high winds.
Pay attention to tent floor length. Look for a floor length of more than 90 inches if you’re camping with anyone more than 6 feet tall. Also consider the number of doors.
More than one door will keep you from climbing over each other in the night if someone has to get up for a bathroom break or rises early for fishing, hunting or hiking.
Tent Materials
Look for higher-denier fabrics on your tent, which are more rugged than lower-denier fabrics. This is especially true for outer parts like rain flies and canopies. You’ll also want to pack a few extra repair kits and seam tape to keep your tent waterproof in case of rain.
Look for mesh panels set into the doors, ceilings and walls of the tent for adequate ventilation. The panels should be set up to take advantage of cross ventilation in the tent.
