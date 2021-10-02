Smart homes can make life at home more convenient, especially for remote workers. However, a recent report suggests many smart homes are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

In its “Smart Home Report 2019,” the cybersecurity firm Avast revealed that just under 41% of the 16 million smart homes surveyed across the globe contained at least one vulnerable connected device. The Avast report found that 69% of vulnerable devices in smart homes were determined to be susceptible to attacks due to simple passwords or one-factor authentication.

Two- or multi-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security and is a simple way to safeguard smart homes from cyberattacks. Two-factor authentication is a security process that requires users to provide two different factors to verify their identities. A password to log in to an account is typically the first factor users utilize. The second factor may be a cell phone number that users provide. In such instances, a code is instantly texted to the number provided when users attempt to log in. Once that code is entered, users can then access their programs and accounts.

Two-factor authentication is not time-consuming, and users can typically expect to access files, accounts and apps within seconds of verifying their identities a second time. That makes two-factor authentication a simple and highly effective way to make smart homes less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

