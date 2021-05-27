REGIONAL FAIR SCHEDULE

Ohio

Paulding County — Paulding, June 12-19.

Putnam County — Ottawa, June 21-26.

Lucas County — Maumee, July 12-18.

Ohio State Fair — Columbus, July 28-Aug. 8.

Wood County — Bowling Green, Aug. 2-9.

Henry County — Napoleon, Aug. 12-19.

Allen County — Lima, Aug. 20-28.

Defiance County — Hicksville, Aug. 21-28.

Van Wert County — Van Wert, Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Fulton County — Wauseon, Sept. 3-9.

Williams County — Montpelier, Sept. 11-18.

Indiana

Steuben County — Angola, July 16-22.

Noble County — Kendallville, July 10-17.

Allen County — Fort Wayne, July 27-Aug. 1.

Indiana State Fair — Indianapolis, Aug. 6-12.

Dekalb County — Auburn, Sept. 7-Oct. 2.

Michigan

Lenawee County — Adrian, July 25-31.

Monroe County — Monroe, Aug. 1-7.

Michigan State Fair — Novi, Sept. 2-6.

Hillsdale County — Hillsdale, Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

