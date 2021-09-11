Long after the debris from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks was cleared, families of those who lived and worked in Downtown Manhattan are still grappling with the very real long-term consequences of that day.
Two major federal programs provide help to the victims, their families and others affect- ed by the disasters that took place that day.
SEPTEMBER 11TH VICTIM COMPENSATION FUND
The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, according to its website, provides compensation to “individuals (or a personal representative of a deceased individual) who were present at the World Trade Center or the surrounding New York City Exposure Zone; the Pentagon crash site; and the Shanksville, Penn., crash site, at some point between September 11, 2001, and May 30, 2002, and who have since been diagnosed with a 9/11-related illness.”
The fund extends to those who helped clean up the disaster site in roles such as construction, clean-up, and debris removal, as well as people who lived, worked, or went to school in the affected areas.
In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill that permanently extended and funded the program. The Congressional Budget Office said the extension would provide more than $10 billion over a decade. It extended the deadline to file a claim to Oct. 1, 2090.
To learn more, visit www.vcf. gov.
WORLD TRADE CENTER HEALTH FUND
The World Trade Center Health Program is a limited federal health program administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program pays for certain health care services to first responders who helped with rescue, recovery, debris cleanup and related support services between Sept. 11, 2001 and July 31, 2002, as well as people who worked, lived or attended school or daycare in the World Trade Center area. The program, which has no co-pays, deductibles or out-of-pocket expenses for covered treatments is authorized to operate through 2090.
Services are offered at clinics in the New York metropolitan area, and at a nationwide network of health care providers. According to the CDC, people who were exposed to the conditions in the area on and after 9/11 might have a related health condition and not know it. Common issues include chronic cough, heartburn and anxiety. Health care providers who participate in the program are experts at diagnosing and treating related health conditions.
Treatment data gained through the program is used to help identify related conditions and help health researchers understand the full effects of 9/11 on public health.
To learn more, visit www.cdc. gov/wtc.
