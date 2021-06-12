Pandemic restrictions have put a damper on both weddings and receptions. There are safety restrictions, and many areas that have limited restaurant and event capacity.
This means that couples can opt to spend more per guest, meaning plated and personalized reception dinners that will delight your guests.
Course Meals
Smaller guests lists mean that you can opt for a more intimate, luxe reception featuring plated, multi-course dinners. Seat your guests in well-spaced pods, where people sit with people they already associate with. Leave plenty of room for both guests and staff to social distance. Encourage sanitization and mask-wearing except for when eating and drinking. Consider offering intimate touches like handwritten place cards and personalized notes to make the experience special for those you choose to share in your special moment.
Tiny Plates
If you’re not serving a full meal and don’t want passed hors d’oeuvres to create a safety risk, opt instead for individualized plates of appetizers on a theme. Think miniature charcuterie boards or small plates featuring four individual finger foods. Have plenty of pick-up points so that guests don’t congregate in any one area and can instead grab a plate and move to their table at their convenience.
Mini Wedding Cakes
Another pinch point at weddings is the line-up after the couple cuts the cake. Instead of serving slices of cake that have to be served, some couples are opting for miniature wedding cakes that are individually plated and either served at the reception or packaged for guests to take home and enjoy later. This doesn’t have to just be a cupcake, either. Bakers are turning out tiny, fully decorated layered wedding cakes that perfectly match your theme, palette and budget. Of course, you can always think outside of the box and do another kind of individual sweet treat, such as cookies or brownies.
Prepackaged Foods
Some couples are offering boxes of prepackaged foods that come individually wrapped so that people can enjoy them at their own pace and knowing the food is safe to eat.
Bonus: These boxes can easily be shipped to guests attending via online platforms such as Zoom and social media.
