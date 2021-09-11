How many people can say they started their career washing lawnmowers? And are still proud of it? One person in Defiance prides himself in starting out as a lawnmower washer, and his name should come to mind when you think of lawnmowers — Ray Clemens, the 68-year-old who is one of the owners of Arps Hardware.
Whether you know his name, everyone who has been to Arps has seen the guy with the long white beard.
Usually a quiet, unassuming man who doesn’t appear to like attention, he walks about the premises of Arps helping customers find just what they need for their DIY projects and repairs.
His employees think so highly of him that they nominated him for hometown hero because, “as owner of Arps Hardware, a staple of Defiance Community for over 56 years, Ray Clemens is always aiming to please.” The employees added that being in charge of a small, hometown business also was a reason Clemens was a hero.
When asked why he thought his employees nominated him, Clemens said, “I have no idea.”
After a few minutes talking with Clemens, it was clear to see why he was nominated for hometown hero and finished first in the online voting.
As he was interviewed, Arps employees kept entering the office to share anecdotes or just to see Clemens’ face as he was interviewed.
Just like his employees had said, “his pleasant smile and...kindness” seemed to mask an underlying humility.
Clemens has been a fixture in the small town business since he was 14 years old.
“I started here washing lawnmowers,” he said, and aside from the time he spent at school, he has always been there.
“I was even driving the delivery truck before I had a driver’s license,” he added.
He attended St. Mary’s School for eight years before going to the old Defiance High School downtown. “I graduated in 1971 and spent two years at the old (1918) school and then two years at the new one.”
In 1969, when the old high school library was moved to the new school, Clemens helped move the contents. “I guess you could say I was the pack mule,” he said with a slight grin.
Clemens said that after graduation, he went on to Northwest State for a two-year degree in building and construction. “I always wanted to be a builder, but no one would hire me after I graduated Northwest State, so I just came back to work here.”
Speaking about his time at Northwest State he said, “That’s another story: not many can say that they attended two years at the old high school and two years at the new, then attended the old Four-County Technical School for one year before finishing at Northwest State.”
Helping others seemed to be a theme throughout the interview, and that help comes in different ways — whether giving a job to someone, lending a hand, or robbing a wheel off a new lawnmower to help out someone who needs a replacement.
Having seen a lot of changes in the business over the years, Clemens recollected that there have been good times and bad times. There have been times when income wasn’t so good and the inventory suffered.
In 1976, when the old canal flooded, the Erie Canal that used to run just past the back of the existing Arps Hardware, the whole front of the store flooded as well. “That was when the flood wall was built here with a building on top that became the back of the store.”
Now at 68, Clemens was asked what the plans for the future were, and he said that there were no plans immediately, “I am only 68. But eventually, the business will have to be taken over by someone younger.”
When asked what it felt like to go from washing lawnmowers to where he is now, he said, “I still am the best at cleaning lawnmowers.”
