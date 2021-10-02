Believe it or not, there’s a proper way to put away the patio furniture that stands up to the elements all summer so that they live to entertain again next summer.
Winter is often more harsh on summery outdoor furniture, so it’s a good idea to put it away in the fall if you’re not going to be using it during the winter months. Keep reading to learn how to put away all types of patio furniture.
Wood Furniture
Wood can absorb moisture, so wooden outdoor furniture needs to be regularly sealed to keep it protected. During the winter, any absorbed moisture can freeze and crack the furniture, so make sure it’s thoroughly dry before sealing it, covering it and putting it away. Begin by washing it thoroughly with a water and detergent and bleach solution and a gentle sponge. Rinse it well and let it dry completely before applying a sealant according to the manufacturer’s instructions, covering it and storing it for the winter.
Plastic Furniture
This material doesn’t absorb moisture, but it does get brittle enough to break, especially if the temperatures drop below freezing. Store plastic furniture indoors or somewhere where the temperature will stay above freezing. Wash it down with a detergent solution, rinse and allow it to dry before putting it away.
Metal Furniture
The downfall of metal furniture is rust caused by moisture, including winter snows and freezing rain. Before you store metal patio furniture, closely examine it for any rust spots. If you find any, treat it with a rust-neutralizing primer. Smooth the area and then paint it with a paint that matches the original surface. To keep it in the best shape, coat it with automotive wax and then put it away.
Cushions and Fabrics
Mold and mildew will ravage your patio cushions and fabrics during the winter months. Before putting them away, vacuum your cushions and wash them with a bleach-detergent mix or soap and water, depending on your manufacturer’s instructions. Keep fabric patio accessories in a covered shed or storage box and bring them indoors when it rains. Wrap them in tarps and set out traps to keep them safe from rodents.
