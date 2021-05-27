Parks have long been popular places to congregate. Facilities vary, but many parks offer various amenities — from walking or biking trails to dog runs to fitness areas. And while thousands of individuals and families visit parks each year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in early 2020, parks provided an escape for those who were unable to gather at indoor recreational facilities.
Even though parks offered safe places to have fun outdoors when other options were limited, the pandemic affected the way the parks were managed due to budget cuts and reduced staff. This, coupled with a surge in visitors that continues today, only underscores the importance of all outdoor enthusiasts doing what they can to keep parks clean. The following are four effective strategies for individuals to keep parks clean.
1. Leave no trace
According to National Geographic, Leave No Trace is a set of environmental ethics for interacting with the great outdoors. It follows guidelines for using parks in thoughtful, sustainable ways. In addition to carry in/carry out policies for belongings and trash, Leave No Trace components involve making an effort not to disturb and plants and animals, hiking in appropriate areas, and using care when camping. More information about the Leave No Trace movement is available at https://lnt.org.
2. Manage pet waste
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that, in the United States, pet dogs produce more than eight billion pounds of feces each year, which equates to three-quarters of a pound per dog every day. Dog waste can contain bacteria and even cryptosporidium, a parasite that infects humans.
Even though animal waste is organic, leaving it alone instead of picking it up can lead to environmental issues, including negative effects on local water supplies. It also smells bad and attracts flies and vermin. It’s important for park visitors to pick up after their companion animals.
3. Reduce waste
It can take roughly 450 years for a plastic water bottle to biodegrade. Even if they finally break down, bottles made from polyethylene terephalate (PET) can leave toxins in the soil and threaten fresh water. Use a reusable bottle instead of a single-use alternative when visiting the park. If plastic bottles must be used, be sure to place them in recycling containers around the park.
4. Volunteer
Individuals can volunteer to pick up trash at their local parks. Various conservation groups and organizations organize trash pick-up events each year.
Increased usage of parks means the potential for more trash and damage. Everyone can do his or her part to keep parks clean and enjoyable.
