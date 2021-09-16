As the bright, beautiful flowers of spring begin to fade and the green leaves of trees turn brown and fall from their branches, you may realize there is some prep you need to do before fall.
If you’re considering selling your home after the fall season, there are some renovations you might need to make to prepare your home to be sold. Here’s a list you may want to consider this year.
Exterior Prep
One of the most important parts of preparing for the colder weather of fall and winter is exterior prep.
You should make sure the outside of your home, your garden and driveway are all ready for the harsh weather the colder months can bring. This can be a big selling factor to potential buyers who want to see a home that can take the elements and keep their family safe and warm during the cold months.
Take a look outside around your home to see if there is any damage on the outside of your home walls that needs repair. Cold, icy weather can make cracks in your wall expand.
Your driveway, walkway and sidewalks could be damaged due to erosion over time. Take advantage of the first couple warm weeks where summer transitions into fall to fix the concrete or asphalt of your driveway and sidewalk.
Gutters are essential during the colder months to drain out the rain and ice from your home. Keep your gutters clear of any debris, leaves or sticks. Take the time to scan your roof for damage, ripped shingles or vents.
A few hours of inspection and repairs can save you a lot of time and money during the colder seasons.
Another essential pre-fall prep is to cover any outside plumbing around your home. Drain out any faucets or sprinkler systems and cover them to protect them from icing over during the freezing months of winter. Plumbing is one of the most expensive repairs you can make in your home, so you’re going to want to do your best to take care of plumbing around your home.
Interior Prep
Now that you have finished the outside prep, the next step is to prepare the inside of your home for the colder months of fall and winter. These are all selling factors for your home, so it’s important you take your time to inspect and do the most to protect your home.
It may seem like an outside job but it is important to inspect, clean or repair the fireplace or chimney of your home if you have one. It is tedious and can be expensive if damaged, but it can save your family money and possibly keep your family warm if there are power outages due to freezing weather.
It can also raise the value of your home.
Inspect the inside of your windows and doors for any damage that may let cold air inside. Check and replace any doors or windows that may let the cold air in or warm air out.
