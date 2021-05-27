Fishing is a relaxing activity that’s good fun on a hot summer’s day. But it’s an activity that requires patience and preparation.
Here’s how to get the most out of your first fishing trip.
Get to the Sporting Goods Store
The first thing you need to do is get some basic fishing equipment. You can rely on the experts at the local sporting goods store to help you choose the right equipment to catch the right fish. Be honest about your level of experience and ask plenty of questions.
You’ll need a couple of rods and reels, either baitcasting or open-faced spinning reels. Load each reel with the proper pound test line, which depends on what you’re fishing for. You’ll also need a tackle box, and load it up with different kinds of lures. Ask the staff what the fish are biting where you plan to go. They can point you in the right direction. You’ll also need extra lines, hooks, sinkers and bobbers, depending on what you’re fishing for.
Lastly, you’ll need to buy a license. Most sporting goods stores also sell fishing licenses for your area, but it’s always good to check before you shop. Many states also allow you to purchase fishing and hunting licenses online.
Make sure you know the rules for your area, including what kind of fish you can catch, how many, and how big they need to be to keep.
Scope Out Some Spots
Ask the sporting goods store crew some good areas for fishing. If you have a boat, specify what kind and ask for maps to help you navigate any new bodies of water.
If you don’t have a boat, you’re going to need spots that will allow you to fish from the bank, with easy access to the water and safe parking. Many roadside places look like easy access, but it can be unsafe to stand or leave your car there.
Planning Your Trip
Once you’ve got your gear and your spot, it’s time to pick a day to go fishing. Get up early and pack plenty of water and snacks to keep you going through the day. You may also need an ice chest to keep your catch cool and fresh, depending on how long you plan to be gone. Once you arrive at your spot, set up your gear, leaving plenty of room between you and others, and get fishing. Try not to cast over other anglers to avoid getting lines tangled. Keep your license on you in case law enforcement checks, and obey all the local rules and regulations.
