The All American Petting Zoo is returning to the Defiance County Fair. The zoo includes exotic animals, as well as farm animals. The zoo will include zebras, goats, sheep, fowl and more. The petting zoo will be open every day of the fair.
Along with the petting zoo, the All American Petting Zoo will be bringing pig races and horse rides to the fair.
Pig races will be held four times each day at the fair.
So come check out some exotic and farm animals at the Defiance County Fair with the All American Petting Zoo.
