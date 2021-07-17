Petting zoo

Exotic animals share space with humans and regular farm animals at the All American Petting Zoo, which is back by popular demand to the Defiance County Fair this year. Here, Gaither Beam of the zoo’s staff feeds Red the kangaroo.

 C-N File Photo

The All American Petting Zoo is returning to the Defiance County Fair. The zoo includes exotic animals, as well as farm animals. The zoo will include zebras, goats, sheep, fowl and more. The petting zoo will be open every day of the fair.

Along with the petting zoo, the All American Petting Zoo will be bringing pig races and horse rides to the fair.

Pig races will be held four times each day at the fair.

So come check out some exotic and farm animals at the Defiance County Fair with the All American Petting Zoo.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments