PCF awards 7

Alicia Maag (left) won reserve champion market hog, first place class 1 market hog, champion senior swine showmanship and champion of champion swine showmanship. Rachelle Maag (right) won first place class H market hog, first place class D market hog and grand champion market hog at the Paulding County Fair.
