Emily Reinhard collected several awards at the 2021 Paulding County Fair, including grand champion geese meat pen, grand champion duck meat pen, reserve champion duck meat pen, grand champion turkey meat pen, grand champion tom turkey, and grand champion rabbits meat pen.
