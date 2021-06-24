PCF awards 18

Among the award winners at the 2021 Paulding County Fair were: Trenton Bail (left), second place class F market hog, first in class E open swine, and grand champion open swine show; Abigail Bail, first class 4 market rabbit; and Matthew Bail, reserve champion dairy beef feeder and second place class F dairy beef feeder.
