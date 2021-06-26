Eighth-Graders

All A’s

Lucas Beckman

Elizabeth Dotterer

Grace Goyings

Jocelynn Hawk

Peyton Manz

Claire Miller

Emma Porter

All A’s and B’s

Josiah Akom

Hannah Arnold

Matthew Bail

Brooklynn Bakle

Alexander Baughman

Ameah Carr

Gavin Coil

David Dulaney

Carter Evans

Kaitlyn Goings

Emily Keezer

Elijah Lee

Allen Levandoski

Samuel Logan

Ashley Rickels

Brandon Schroeder

Dominic Stahl

Kadence Thomas

Cully Thompson

Ethan Warner

Seventh-Graders

All A’s

Mallory Fisher

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Addison Hunt

Trenton Manz

Aleah Matty

Sheyenne Shepherd

All A’s and B’s

Lucy Breier

Landen Danberry

Lilian Daniels

Gerald Hartzell

Colten Hunt

Damien Iliff

Brooklyn King

Layla Kremer

Jackson Laker

Isabelle Lamb

Lillian Lamond

Clayton Manz

Jared Manz

Renee McCabe

Addison Pease

Mara Phlipot

Abigial Punches

Rileigh Sanders

Thad Schneider

Xander Schwab

Jack Schweller

Laila Stiltner

Gavin Williams

Adan Zacarias

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments