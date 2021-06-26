Eighth-Graders
All A’s
Lucas Beckman
Elizabeth Dotterer
Grace Goyings
Jocelynn Hawk
Peyton Manz
Claire Miller
Emma Porter
All A’s and B’s
Josiah Akom
Hannah Arnold
Matthew Bail
Brooklynn Bakle
Alexander Baughman
Ameah Carr
Gavin Coil
David Dulaney
Carter Evans
Kaitlyn Goings
Emily Keezer
Elijah Lee
Allen Levandoski
Samuel Logan
Ashley Rickels
Brandon Schroeder
Dominic Stahl
Kadence Thomas
Cully Thompson
Ethan Warner
Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Mallory Fisher
Jackson Griffith
Hunter Harwell
Addison Hunt
Trenton Manz
Aleah Matty
Sheyenne Shepherd
All A’s and B’s
Lucy Breier
Landen Danberry
Lilian Daniels
Gerald Hartzell
Colten Hunt
Damien Iliff
Brooklyn King
Layla Kremer
Jackson Laker
Isabelle Lamb
Lillian Lamond
Clayton Manz
Jared Manz
Renee McCabe
Addison Pease
Mara Phlipot
Abigial Punches
Rileigh Sanders
Thad Schneider
Xander Schwab
Jack Schweller
Laila Stiltner
Gavin Williams
Adan Zacarias
