PAULDING — The Paulding County Fair leads the way June 12-19 to open the 2021 Ohio county fair season.
This is the 149th fair to be held at the Paulding County fairgrounds. The opportunity to have a full fair is cause for celebration according to the county fairboard secretary Heather Cooper. Mask mandates and capacity limits have been lifted by Gov. Mike DeWine following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
“We are the first county fair in the state and eyes will be on us. We will still have wash stations and hand sanitizers. People can wear masks, but we don’t have to enforce it,” Cooper noted.
There is free admission daily, and free rides from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Donation boxes will be at the gates. Also free is grandstand admission for the harness racing through the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) to be held June 14-15.
Coronation for the Junior Fair royalty will be held June 14 at 7 p.m. The feeder calf auction is set for June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and the livestock auction is June 19 at 9 a.m., both at the show arena. Animal shows and other judging will be held daily. Cooper encourages everyone to come out to support the junior fair programs.
“The kids deserve a full out fair this year,” Cooper noted in reflecting back on the 2020 abbreviated junior fair. And although those COVID-19 restrictions were challenging, she said the situation became part of the learning experience. “The 4-H program is here to teach children. In animal husbandry, disease does happen.”
Many of the youth had already decided in their animal projects when the 2020 fair restrictions were put in place. The decision to complete the project was left up to each participant. Cooper is grateful for the “awesome sponsors” who came together to raise a combined pot of $113,000 for the virtual picture-based auction of the completed animal projects.
This kind of ongoing support helps to support the fairgrounds year-round, Cooper added. And it makes upgrades possible. Fairgoers may notice renovations to the 115-year old grandstand including new footers, beams, seats, siding and electric. Bathrooms were also redone. There are additional spots available in the commercial building for crafters, businesses, and merchants.
While COVID-19 restrictions are eased, some activities this year such as Senior Day on June 15 will have slight modifications. A grab and go box lunch will be served by the Paulding County Senior Center instead of the usual sit down lunch.
All those 60 years old and above are welcome to enjoy the day. It begins with coffee and doughnuts sponsored by the Paulding Progress, and sausage gravy and biscuits sponsored by the Paulding Gardens. Games will be provided by Antwerp Manor. Hypnotist Mike Bishop will perform in the afternoon.
Veterans Day is June 17 at the Senior Pavilion, open to all veterans and their spouses. A bean soup supper is sponsored by the VFW Post 587, Senior Fair board, and Paulding County Veteran Service Office.
There will be a variety of children’s activities throughout the week. Nightly entertainment for all ages will be held in the Senior Pavilion from 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
The fair will host the Black Swamp Open Goat/Lamb Show for the first time June 18. The Black Swamp Open Beef Show is set for June 19.
Grandstand entertainment will have a $5 admission for grandstand seating and $20 for the infield. The demolition derby is the opening event June 12 with a total payout of $12,000. Classes include full size truck, windshield, 80’s bone stock (F/S Car), pro stock, youth and Power Wheels. Raffle tickets are being sold to win the chance to drive a donated car in the windshield class.
A new grandstand event this year is the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Championship Truck and Tractor Pull to be held June 18. This is a regional national event featuring Region II limited pro stock, light pro stock West, modified Northwest, and pro stock diesel 4x4 3.0 Northwest.
Rodeo Night returns June 19 featuring championship bull riding and barrel racing. All proceeds from this event will go to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. There is free admission for veterans with ID and children under age 5.
More information on all fair events is available on the fair website http://www.pauldingcountyfair.com/ or on the Paulding County Fair Facebook page.
