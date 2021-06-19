The Paulding County Fair kicked off June 12 with livestock weigh-in and a demolition derby. It will conclude this evening with a rodeo in the grandstands. During the week in between, their were daily shows featuring youth and their animal project.
On these pages are photos of many of the champions, reserve champions and first-place winners from many of those shows. Additional show winners will be published over the next couple editions of The Crescent-News.
On Thursday, The Crescent-News will publish photos from this morning’s livestock auction featuring youth with their animals and area businesses and individuals who support the junior fair with their bids.
- C-N Photos by Dennis VanScoder
