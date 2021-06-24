PAULDING — More than 350 animals were sold Saturday at the Junior Fair Livestock Auction in the closing day of the Paulding County Fair.
“It was a successful sale thanks to the generosity of those from Paulding County as well as surrounding counties who came out to support our youth,” according to Jason Thornell, auction volunteer. He said the operation of the sale was a team effort of approximately 15 volunteers, with great participation by the junior and senior fairboards.
Fairboard secretary Heather Cooper echoed Thornell’s praise of the sale day. She noted the number of animals was down a bit in the larger animals such as beef steer and beef feeder. Those animals are purchased several months in advance, and at that time there was still uncertainty due to COVID-19.
“It was a great first year back from COVID-19 for the Paulding County Fair. Everyone was excited to see friends and make memories,” Cooper said of the fair week.
The newly renovated grandstand received much praise. It was filled to capacity on three days — the demolition derby, rodeo night and the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) event.
