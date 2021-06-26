Eighth-Graders

Super Honor Roll (All A's)

Delaney Barnes

Grace Behnfeldt

Evelyn Borders

Mariah Boyer

Ava Carrizales

Lincoln Creager

Faith Feehan

Karlie Gubernath

Haylee Haas

Cooper Hoops

Lane Jackson

Hailey Johnson

Bradyn Keith

Madison Legare

Maya Lirot

Hannah Millikan

Elizabeth Ogan

Jaden Punches

Arianna Raymundo

Olivia Rettig

Raegan Rettig

Isabell Rumbaugh

Christian Schwab

Caylee Schwiebert

Addyson Stephens

Honor Roll (A-B)

Jaden Bishop

Brooke Bouillon

Leah Budny

Derek Crouch

Fiona Feimuth

Odin Gibson

Dalton Gurelde

Mitchell Harmon

Braydin Hoffman

Lyla Hogrefe

Chloe Howe

Austin Lammers

Jocelyn Loe

Shelly Magallanes

Hayden Meyer

Kasey Nelson

Nicholas Schortgen

Illiana Schwiebert

Hanna Tietje

Ashley Walters

Skyler Wenner

Seth Woods

Avery Wright

Seventh-Graders

Super Honor Roll (All A's)

Mia Amador

Andrew Basinger

Riley Brent

Wyatt Chamberlain

Ada Christman

Carys Crossland

Elliana Dishong

Wyatt Erford

Mack Hieber

Noah Keeran

Isabelle King

 Akevian Kryder

Linnea Meyer

Ashlyn Mullins

Connor Neiderhouse

Mitchell Prigge

Lani Rosebrook

Kenna Rosengarten

Brian Scherdt

Shealin Schmeltz

Calvin Schroeder

Haley Schwiebert

Grant Smith

Kyla Wilson

Honor Roll (A-B)

Alessa Almanza

Alisia Alvarado

Brandon Barton

Lane Biederstedt

Lana Breece

Adrian Delgado

Sophie Guelde

Koltin Hanna

Alyson Huffman

Ethan James

Mason Jardine

Trinity Johnson

Koltin Mannin

Iris Moreno

Claire Piercefield

Sophia Rader

Caden Readshaw

Anna Rivera

Gavin Schwiebert

Bailee Stark

Garret Tackett

Rileah Ward

Gracelynn Weasel

Maggie Woods

