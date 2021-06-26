Eighth-Graders
Super Honor Roll (All A's)
Delaney Barnes
Grace Behnfeldt
Evelyn Borders
Mariah Boyer
Ava Carrizales
Lincoln Creager
Faith Feehan
Karlie Gubernath
Haylee Haas
Cooper Hoops
Lane Jackson
Hailey Johnson
Bradyn Keith
Madison Legare
Maya Lirot
Hannah Millikan
Elizabeth Ogan
Jaden Punches
Arianna Raymundo
Olivia Rettig
Raegan Rettig
Isabell Rumbaugh
Christian Schwab
Caylee Schwiebert
Addyson Stephens
Honor Roll (A-B)
Jaden Bishop
Brooke Bouillon
Leah Budny
Derek Crouch
Fiona Feimuth
Odin Gibson
Dalton Gurelde
Mitchell Harmon
Braydin Hoffman
Lyla Hogrefe
Chloe Howe
Austin Lammers
Jocelyn Loe
Shelly Magallanes
Hayden Meyer
Kasey Nelson
Nicholas Schortgen
Illiana Schwiebert
Hanna Tietje
Ashley Walters
Skyler Wenner
Seth Woods
Avery Wright
Seventh-Graders
Super Honor Roll (All A's)
Mia Amador
Andrew Basinger
Riley Brent
Wyatt Chamberlain
Ada Christman
Carys Crossland
Elliana Dishong
Wyatt Erford
Mack Hieber
Noah Keeran
Isabelle King
Akevian Kryder
Linnea Meyer
Ashlyn Mullins
Connor Neiderhouse
Mitchell Prigge
Lani Rosebrook
Kenna Rosengarten
Brian Scherdt
Shealin Schmeltz
Calvin Schroeder
Haley Schwiebert
Grant Smith
Kyla Wilson
Honor Roll (A-B)
Alessa Almanza
Alisia Alvarado
Brandon Barton
Lane Biederstedt
Lana Breece
Adrian Delgado
Sophie Guelde
Koltin Hanna
Alyson Huffman
Ethan James
Mason Jardine
Trinity Johnson
Koltin Mannin
Iris Moreno
Claire Piercefield
Sophia Rader
Caden Readshaw
Anna Rivera
Gavin Schwiebert
Bailee Stark
Garret Tackett
Rileah Ward
Gracelynn Weasel
Maggie Woods
