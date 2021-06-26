Seniors
Hall of Fame (4.0+)
Brandi Arnold, Reegan Arps
Hailee Baird
Chloe Ballow
Brendan Burke
Emma Carpenter
Taylor Crawford
Layke Crossland
Makenzie Dawson
Ivan Delgado
Gavin Eagleson-Powell
Savannah Fackler
Faith Gibson
Kelsey Hanna
Lee Hogrefe
Samantha Johnson
Abby McGraw
Meredith Myers
Makayla Prigge
Maggie Rohrs
Sydney Rohrs
Caleb Rosengarten
Jonathon Schaeffer
Bailey Schwiebert
Gage Seemann
Makayla Updike
McKenzie Vance
Nicholas Yates
Honor Roll
3.2-3.99
Katie Cole
Tia Elkington
Clayton Feehan
Trista Fintel
Owen Jardine
Corbin Johnson
Anthony Meyer
Jenna Musto
Audrey Rader
Ben Ruder
Dillon Schwiebert
Trey Woods
Four County
3.0 +
David Breece
Austin Brogan
Jonathan Brueshaber
Harley Cole
Jaylin Drew
Faith Kinder
Kiara Maddox
Makayla Panning
Isabel Rodriguez
Trent Shively
Lance Van Zandt
Juniors
Hall of Fame (4.0+)
Chloe Baird
Mona Bejarano
Brooke Bostelman
Izik Garcia
Adam Hammad
Ella Meyer
Tyler Rader
Ethan Rohrs
William Seedorf
Honor Roll
3.2-3.99
Kyleigh Breece
Chase Gillson
Ryan Kurtz
Brayden McDaniels
Jazmine Miranda
Joshua Munding
Angeline Parsons
Tyler Piercefield
Juliana Rader
Emilio Raymundo
Addison Vance
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Four County
Honor Roll (3.0+)
Jazalyn Baker
Mona Bejarano
Hailey Book
Sarah Breece
Theresa Combs
Izik Garcia
Sean Hoops
Noah Kistner
Dylan Morris
Nicholas Myers
Kaleb Thomas
Airik Weaver
Dylan Wines
Sophomores
Hall of Fame (4.0+)
Andrew Baden
Ella Badenhop
Rachel Breece
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Malina Mendez
Drew Rosengarten
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
Honor Roll
3.2-3.99
Allie Arnos
Aiden Behrman
Zachary Brent
Ava Budny
Rylee Garcia
Seth Hathaway
Logan Hudson
Zayna Kuesel
Madalen Latta
Kenadie Leonard
Breckin Maas
Paige Moehrman
Madison Prigge
Kaden Rosebrook
Calvin Stebbins
Freshmen
Hall of Fame (4.0+)
Izack Badenhop
Brock Behrman
Paige Boyer
Brooklyn Fry
Emily Gillson
Grace Haas
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Caeley Largen
Megan Meyer
Nash Meyer
MaKenzie Prigge
Brenton Rettig
Kennedy Rettig
Brady Scherdt
Addison Schwab
Kya Seemann
Aubrey Sizemore
Emma Weasel
Karsyn Weber
Brennen Yates
Honor Roll
3.2-3.99
Brandon Bennett
William Best
Luke Bostelman
Levi Carpenter
Jaxson Guelde
Dakota Hogrefe
Riley Holbrook
Lexi Holloway
Brent Joy
Madeline King
Elijah Kistner
Cody McCance
Baylor McGraw
Brenner Myers
Noah Robison
Gavin Schwiebert
Tayah Shoemaker
Tyler Smith
Lillyana Stewart
Skyler Swayne
Noah Tietje
