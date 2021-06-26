Seniors

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Brandi Arnold, Reegan Arps

Hailee Baird

Chloe Ballow

Brendan Burke

Emma Carpenter

Taylor Crawford

Layke Crossland

Makenzie Dawson

Ivan Delgado

Gavin Eagleson-Powell

Savannah Fackler

Faith Gibson

Kelsey Hanna

Lee Hogrefe

Samantha Johnson

Abby McGraw

Meredith Myers

Makayla Prigge

Maggie Rohrs

Sydney Rohrs

Caleb Rosengarten

Jonathon Schaeffer

Bailey Schwiebert

Gage Seemann

Makayla Updike

McKenzie Vance

Nicholas Yates

Honor Roll

3.2-3.99

Katie Cole

Tia Elkington

Clayton Feehan

Trista Fintel

Owen Jardine

Corbin Johnson

Anthony Meyer

Jenna Musto

Audrey Rader

Ben Ruder

Dillon Schwiebert

Trey Woods

Four County

3.0 +

David Breece

Austin Brogan

Jonathan Brueshaber

Harley Cole

Jaylin Drew

Faith Kinder

Kiara Maddox

Makayla Panning

Isabel Rodriguez

Trent Shively

Lance Van Zandt

Juniors

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Chloe Baird

Mona Bejarano

Brooke Bostelman

Izik Garcia

Adam Hammad

Ella Meyer

Tyler Rader

Ethan Rohrs

William Seedorf

Honor Roll

3.2-3.99

Kyleigh Breece

Chase Gillson

Ryan Kurtz

Brayden McDaniels

Jazmine Miranda

Joshua Munding

Angeline Parsons

Tyler Piercefield

Juliana Rader

Emilio Raymundo

Addison Vance

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Four County

Honor Roll (3.0+)

Jazalyn Baker

Mona Bejarano

Hailey Book

Sarah Breece

Theresa Combs

Izik Garcia

Sean Hoops

Noah Kistner

Dylan Morris

Nicholas Myers

Kaleb Thomas

Airik Weaver

Dylan Wines

Sophomores

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Andrew Baden

Ella Badenhop

Rachel Breece

Alyssa Gebers

Gavin Jackson

Katherine Johnson

Addison Kirkland

Malina Mendez

Drew Rosengarten

Alex Updike

Adyson Whitman

Honor Roll

3.2-3.99

Allie Arnos

Aiden Behrman

Zachary Brent

Ava Budny

Rylee Garcia

Seth Hathaway

Logan Hudson

Zayna Kuesel

Madalen Latta

Kenadie Leonard

Breckin Maas

Paige Moehrman

Madison Prigge

Kaden Rosebrook

Calvin Stebbins

Freshmen

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Izack Badenhop

Brock Behrman

Paige Boyer

Brooklyn Fry

Emily Gillson

Grace Haas

Landon Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Emily Keeran

Caeley Largen

Megan Meyer

Nash Meyer

MaKenzie Prigge

Brenton Rettig

Kennedy Rettig

Brady Scherdt

Addison Schwab

Kya Seemann

Aubrey Sizemore

Emma Weasel

Karsyn Weber

Brennen Yates

Honor Roll

3.2-3.99

Brandon Bennett

William Best

Luke Bostelman

Levi Carpenter

Jaxson Guelde

Dakota Hogrefe

Riley Holbrook

Lexi Holloway

Brent Joy

Madeline King

Elijah Kistner

Cody McCance

Baylor McGraw

Brenner Myers

Noah Robison

Gavin Schwiebert

Tayah Shoemaker

Tyler Smith

Lillyana Stewart

Skyler Swayne

Noah Tietje

 

