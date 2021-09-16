Once the temperatures start dropping and the winds pick up, it’s time to start thinking about how to keep your home as cozy as you can during the cooler months.
The good news is that the Family Handyman says that winterization is a job that can be done in a single weekend with just a few easy steps.
Furnace
If your home has a furnace, you should call your HVAC professional for a tune-up before it’s time for it to start putting in work. This will keep your furnace running efficiently, meaning your bill stays lower, and it may extend the life of your HVAC system.
Add Insulation
Speaking of keeping those utility bills low, the fall is a great time to check on your insulation and make sure it’s not too packed or broken down. Adding an extra layer of modern insulation is easy to do in attics and crawl spaces, and the protection it gives your home can pay off bigtime.
Clean Gutters
The leaves are falling — and that means in your gutters, too. Clean them out before fall’s rains (or snows) hit so that water flows neatly away from your home.
Check Your Plumbing
While you’re putting in that new insulation, check on your plumbing, particularly any pipes that run through basements or unheated spaces. Wrap your pipes with pipe insulation or, if it gets really cold at your house, run a heat cable under the insulation to avoid burst pipes when the temperatures dip below freezing.
Run SnowBlowers
After the first snow fall is not the time to find out your snow blower isn’t working. Check on it before the season starts and perform any of the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance. If you shovel, check your shovel to make sure it’s free from rust and in good working order.
Stock Up on
Salt and Sand
The time to buy these simple ice-fighters is before the temperatures drop before freezing the first time. Keep plenty of salt and sand on hand to keep your feet firmly on the ground in even the worst of winter weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.