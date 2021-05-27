The Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) announces the return of Music in the Parks summer concert series. The 2021 season is sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB).
Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move kick off the series June 10. Other performers in the summer series are The Chardon Polka Band, Billy McGuigan and the Downliners, and James LeBlanc and the Winchesters. The free concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Triangle Park. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music.
Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move open Music in Your Parks on June 10. This high energy cover band plays all kinds of music from country to rock to pop to hiphop with a few original songs thrown in as well. Schmit’s voice is powerful, and the camaraderie of the band translates to fun on the stage and with the audience.
The Chardon Polka Band, known for its eccentricities, takes to the stage June 24. This band plays traditional polkas reminiscent of Lawrence Welk as well as punk rock versions of the same songs. Comedic renditions of oddball favorites, bizarre audience participation songs, and even polka-rock covers are part of the band’s unique performance.
Billy McGuigan and The Downliners will entertain the Defiance audience July 22. Billy and the Downliners present a high-energy, non-stop, rock and roll extravaganza featuring classic gems from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. They have travelled the world covering songs from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Rondstadt, and even Elvis.
James LeBlanc and the Winchesters close the Music in Your Parks season August 12. As a songwriter, James LeBlanc has written for Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean, and his songs have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Rolling Stone calls LeBlanc “one of the new country artists you need to know.”
All events are subject to current covid guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, we will update upcoming events through the website www.defiancearts.org or Facebook.com/defiancearts. More information is available.by calling 419-784-3401. DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.