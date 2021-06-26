Seventh-Graders

All "A" Honor Roll

Mabel Adams

Elizabeth Erford

Avery Ruhe

Dylan Schroeder

Elizabeth Verhoff

Issac Wrasman

"Hall of Fame" Honor Roll

Mia Davidson

Kade Gerschutz

Taten Long

Ethan Niese

Savanna Niese

Isabella Pittman

Alivia Searfoss

Honor Roll

Mya Brown

Heidi Cochran

Lukas Klear

Clocinda Kuhlman

Caiden Palte

Jonathon Pester

Kyla Rosengarten

Kiera Ruhe

Grady Troyer

Gavin Vennekotter

Eighth-Graders

All "A" Honor Roll

Mirian Ellerbrock

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

William Otto

Reagan Schiffer

Hailey Warnimont

"Hall of Fame" Honor Roll

Rori Butcher

Travis DeMuth

Addison Ellerbrock

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Brayden Niese

Braylon Niese

Andrea Pfau

Ella Recker

Isabelle Rieman

Kallee Stant

Honor Roll

Brendan Barlage

Bailey David

Jackson Gilgenbach

Myles Kuhlman

Alyssa Michel

Carter Niese

Gavin Niese

Isaac Niese

Brandon Reynolds

Taygen Rieman

Ashten Sarfoss

Makenna Warnimont

