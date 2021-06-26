Seventh-Graders
All "A" Honor Roll
Mabel Adams
Elizabeth Erford
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
"Hall of Fame" Honor Roll
Mia Davidson
Kade Gerschutz
Taten Long
Ethan Niese
Savanna Niese
Isabella Pittman
Alivia Searfoss
Honor Roll
Mya Brown
Heidi Cochran
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Caiden Palte
Jonathon Pester
Kyla Rosengarten
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Eighth-Graders
All "A" Honor Roll
Mirian Ellerbrock
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
William Otto
Reagan Schiffer
Hailey Warnimont
"Hall of Fame" Honor Roll
Rori Butcher
Travis DeMuth
Addison Ellerbrock
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Brayden Niese
Braylon Niese
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Isabelle Rieman
Kallee Stant
Honor Roll
Brendan Barlage
Bailey David
Jackson Gilgenbach
Myles Kuhlman
Alyssa Michel
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Isaac Niese
Brandon Reynolds
Taygen Rieman
Ashten Sarfoss
Makenna Warnimont
