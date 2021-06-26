Freshmen
All A Honor Roll
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Ava Ruck
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Chelsea Wilhelm
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Taylor Michel
Silas Niese
Danielle Siefker
Madison Verhoff
Honor Roll
Ethan Barlage
Blake Brown
Kayleigh Brown
Kaleb Gable
Brent Koenig
Alivia Martin
Jared Niese
Lane Pester
Andon Ruhe
Aaron Schnipke
Jonathan Wank
Sophomores
All A Honor Roll
Tessa Deitering
Philip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Ava Rosengarten
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Alvin Homier
Hallie Kamphaus
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Elizabeth Otto
Corrie Schroeder
Tori Wenzinger
Honor Roll
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Jasmine Reichley
Lane Schroeder
Thomas Weis
Juniors
All A Honor Roll
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Marie Schroeder
Ryan Schroeder
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Morgan Dunbar
Nicole Ellerbrock
Payton Ford
Austin Ruhe
Joseph Schnipke
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Karley Stant
Abigail Teders
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honor Roll
Cole Brown
Austin Wilhelm
Seniors
All A Honor Roll
Jonathan Burgei
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Natalie Koenig
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Madeline Otto
Maggie Schroeder
Autumn Searfoss
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Emma Barlage
Hannah Brown
Caleb Giesken
Adrienne Kuhlman
Autumn Niese
Ross Niese
Trevor Niese
Abigail Reyna
Allison Roth
Lilia Schnipke
Grace Schroeder
Kathryn Siebeneck
Honor Roll
Gregory Ellerbrock
Madison Ellerbrock
Zachary Fillinger
Tyson Maynard
Devin Pester
Reese Recker
Corbin Ruck
Riley Schnipke
Isasbelle Vance
Brent Verhoff
