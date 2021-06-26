Freshmen

All A Honor Roll

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Carson Lehman

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Ava Ruck

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Chelsea Wilhelm

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Taylor Michel

Silas Niese

Danielle Siefker

Madison Verhoff

Honor Roll

Ethan Barlage

Blake Brown

Kayleigh Brown

Kaleb Gable

Brent Koenig

Alivia Martin

Jared Niese

Lane Pester

Andon Ruhe

Aaron Schnipke

Jonathan Wank

Sophomores

All A Honor Roll

Tessa Deitering

Philip Ellerbrock

Kiana Gable

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Nicolette Inkrott

Emily Niese

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Ava Rosengarten

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Samantha DeMuth

Megan Ellerbrock

Alvin Homier

Hallie Kamphaus

Tessa Long

Jaleigh Nuveman

Elizabeth Otto

Corrie Schroeder

Tori Wenzinger

Honor Roll

Caleb Niese

Liberty Niese

Jasmine Reichley

Lane Schroeder

Thomas Weis

Juniors

All A Honor Roll

Samuel Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Lammers

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Evan Niese

Jaden Nuveman

Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Marie Schroeder

Ryan Schroeder

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Raegan Cox

Joseph Deitering

Morgan Dunbar

Nicole Ellerbrock

Payton Ford

Austin Ruhe

Joseph Schnipke

Tava Schroeder

Aaron Siebeneck

Karley Stant

Abigail Teders

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Honor Roll

Cole Brown

Austin Wilhelm

Seniors

All A Honor Roll

Jonathan Burgei

Lauren Hermiller

Grace Homier

Natalie Koenig

Kayleen Maas

Thomas Michel

Madeline Otto

Maggie Schroeder

Autumn Searfoss

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Emma Barlage

Hannah Brown

Caleb Giesken

Adrienne Kuhlman

Autumn Niese

Ross Niese

Trevor Niese

Abigail Reyna

Allison Roth

Lilia Schnipke

Grace Schroeder

Kathryn Siebeneck

Honor Roll

Gregory Ellerbrock

Madison Ellerbrock

Zachary Fillinger

Tyson Maynard

Devin Pester

Reese Recker

Corbin Ruck

Riley Schnipke

Isasbelle Vance

Brent Verhoff

