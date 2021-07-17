Area high school bands are ready to come marching into the Defiance County Fair as band night starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the grandstands.
Admission to the grandstands will be free to allow parents, friends, family members and others to enjoy the live performances of these talented high school students. In lieu of a portion of grandstand proceeds, a donation will be made to each participating school. The parade of bands is sponsored by Defiance Physicians.
Area high school bands from Defiance County and neighboring counties will participate in the annual parade of bands.
Band members have been working hard on new routines over the summer and are eager to show them off at the Defiance County Fair.
Crowds should expect to hear some old favorites, as well as some new tunes as bands showcase many of the songs they will perform at upcoming football games.
Band members will be especially eager to show their stuff at the fair, as last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19 health restrictions. Performers will be primed for a triumphant return to the track with their musical selections.
Immediately following band night at the fair will be the 4-H/Fairview Young Farmers’ pig catch.
Participants in the pig catch must fill out an application prior to the event. Applications are available online at the Defiance County OSU Extension Office webpage (https://defiance.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/defiance-county-fair).
Contestants must have completed the third grade but be no older than 13. Those who are successful in catching a pig must bring the animal to the 2022 fair as a 4-H project.
