ARCHBOLD — Make the past part of your future this summer with a visit to Sauder Village ... a fun place to slow down, unplug, and spend quality time with family. The Sauder Village experience moves guests from the modern, fast-paced world into a place that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds, and memories from the past.
“A trip to Sauder Village promises to be a great way for families to create special memories together,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season at Sauder Village as guests join us to enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities while visiting historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops.”
The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop at the Historic Village again this year. The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. Guests can also explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, barbershop, gas station, and more!
Other highlights of a visit to the historic village include exploring the museum building, taking a free train ride, and meeting farm animals in the barnyard. Throughout the village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers, and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.
Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Homestead. Sauder Village also offers a variety of unique shopping venues for guests to enjoy including the Village Gift Shop, Threads of Tradition Quilt Shop, and an old-time General Store. The Sauder Store and Outlet offers a wide selection of ready-to-assemble furniture made locally in Archbold as well as home accessories.
A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From Barn chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to hearty soups, salads and homemade rolls — the Barn Restaurant offers a delicious buffet, a wide range of menu options, and daily specials under the hand-hewn timbers of this historic barn. The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more!
For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has a spacious country inn atmosphere with many places for guests to relax and enjoy time together whether it’s by the fireplace in the timber-frame lobby, spending time under the Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub! The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, riding bikes around Little Lake Erie, or playing in the Splash Pad.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. Throughout May the historic village is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. From June 2 through the end of October the historic village will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
Make history of your very own this summer with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, safety practices, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website. For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800-590-9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
