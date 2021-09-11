Learning about 9/11

One great way to mark the anniversary is to educate yourself about what happened on September 11, 2001. Even if you lived through that day, you can likely learn something new by doing some research.
Here are some resources to get you started.
• Read biographies of the victims of 9/11 at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial’s website at www.pen-tagonmemorial.org/explore/biographies.
• Read tributes written by others, and write your own tribute, at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Digital Remembrance Wall at www.neverforget.org/remember.
• Take a digital tour of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at www. defense.gov/Experience/PentagonMemorial.
FOR TEACHERS
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum offers resources to help teachers bring the stories of 9/11 heroes into their classrooms.
Offerings include interactive lesson plans for students in grades 3 to 12 that address the attacks, their ongoing repercussions and the history of the World Trade Center.
For example, one lesson plan aimed at grades three through five is titled “Local Heroes” and asks: “What is a hero and how can people show gratitude to those who act heroically in their own communities?”
Another aimed at sixth- through eighth-graders is titled “American Anxiety After 9/11” and discusses the question, “How did 9/11 affect Americans’ sense of safety?”
Search for lesson plans by grade level and theme on the organization’s website at https://www.911memorial. org/learn/students-and-teachers/lessonplans.
BOOKS FOR CHILDREN
Encourage your child to look for a book about 9/11 at the library or bookstore. Here are a few to consider:
• Ten True Tales: Heroes of 9/11, by Allan Zullo. This paperback Scholastic book tells 10 true stories of real-life heroes during the attacks on 9/11, at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn. Recommended for grades 7-9.
• What Were the Twin Towers? by Jim O’Connor and Who HQ. This paperback book tells the history of the Twin Towers, how their construction changed the New York skyline, and why they were destroyed. Recommended for ages 8-12.
• Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of John J. Harvey, by Maira Kalman. This book for younger children tells the story of the John J. Harvey, a firefighting boat that was destined for the scrap pile before it helped put out the fires at Ground Zero when the fire hydrants in the area were inoperable. Recommended for ages 4-8.
