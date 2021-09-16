Fall leaves are lots of fun, unless you’re the one that has to rake them. The good news is you don’t have to rake them this year.
Leaves are an important part of the ecosystem, providing fall and winter homes for overwintering insects, including butterflies and other valuable pollinators.
Mulching
If you must keep the leaves off your lawn, instead of raking or, even worse, blowing the leaves away, try mulching the leaves into fertilizer for a greener spring. Leave your leaves in the flowerbeds and in other places that are away from the grass as a home for helpful insects and other pollinators to keep your gardens happy next year.
How to Mulch Your Leaves
You can mulch your leaves with a lawnmower or a leaf shredder. Mulching the leaves chops them into fine pieces so they don’t smother your grass and so that they break down more quickly into a nutrient-rich fertilizer for your yard.
Your lawnmower may have its own mulch setting, or you can buy inexpensive mulching kits to put on your mower instead of mower blades. Follow the manufacturer’s instruction for those kits, but generally, they are used on the mower’s highest setting. Deep drifts of leaves may require multiple passes, or you can rake the mulched debris so that it’s evenly distributed across your yard.
Compost
Another idea for your leaves is to pile them up or bag them and move them to a safe place in your yard where you can compost them. Leaves can also be piled into flower beds to act as insulation during the colder winter months. If the leaf litter is too deep and doesn’t break down by spring, just remove them to the compost bin.
Using Leaves for Weed Prevention
Remember how leaves can smother your yard and kill your grass? It also works for weeds. You can spread leaves over patches of weeds to kill them during the fall and winter. More importantly, you can spread leaves or mulched leaves over bare spots in your yard to keep weeds from setting up shop.
