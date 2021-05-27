PIONEER — Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists have set the 2021 special fishing regulations at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County.
Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is a 2,616-acre state wildlife area located 4 miles west of Pioneer.
The open season is from May 7-Sept. 6. Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during this open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times. Visitors are reminded that reservations are not needed to fish the lakes on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, but all vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.
The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than 5 sunfish at 8 inches or larger. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length limit and 5 fish daily limit. Channel catfish have a 2 fish daily limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide. One limit is permitted each day regardless of how many lakes an angler fishes. All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait on the area.
These regulations are designed by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area lakes. The Division of Wildlife maintains fish populations by limiting the number of days the lakes are open to fishing, limiting the number of bluegill taken home each day, and limiting the number of anglers who fish the area at one time.
For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov. The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures. Information is available on the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page for getting started, fishing tips and tricks, and wild game recipes.
