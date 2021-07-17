KOI drag races will be ready to roar at 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Elimination will start at 6 p.m., with practice beginning at 4 p.m. Those times are both weather and track permitting.
While admission to the grandstand area is free, infield seating for the vent is $10.
The drag races have several classes to allow as many people as possible to take part in the event. Classes include those for kids, ATV/dirt bike modified and open.
Entry fees are $10 each, with 100% payback in all classes.
Organizers said there is a class for everything. Two-wheel drive, 4-wheel drive, diesel, gas, modified trucks, semis and buggies are all allowed. The racing will be part of the diesel point races as well.
The entry fees for the purse stock turbo and modified diesel classes are $20, with $200 additional prize money in those divisions. Entry fees for the street diesel are $20, with $300 in additional prize money.
While the truck and ATV drag races are for fun, safety precautions must be taken by all drivers. ATV and bike riders must wear full-faced U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmets with chin straps. All truck drivers, with the exception of street trucks, also must wear USDOT-approved helmets. Both full and open-faced helmets are allowed in those divisions.
This event is sponsored by Keller Trucking in support of KAVIC.
