08-22-19 News PG Defiance Fair Kids Day 07

Youngsters will get the chance to have their face painted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 26 during Kid’s Day at the Defiance County Fair.

 C-N File Photo

Kid’s Day at the Defiance County Fair will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 26, with a variety of activities geared toward youngsters throughout the day.

The All American petting zoo will be open at 10 a.m. with the first of four pig race events also slated at this time. From 10 a.m. -2 p.m. kids may visit the area beneath the grandstands to visit with clowns, have balloon animals made and have their face painted. At 1 p.m. kids can create crafts to go in the multipurpose building.

At 4:45 p.m. there will be kids raffle drawings under the grandstands with a bike and prize giveaway at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office will be serving free snow cones for the kids.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments