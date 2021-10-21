Cold weather is upon us and it is time to prepare your family for the chilly winds the fall and winter bring.
Here are some tips for keeping yourself for a loved on warm this winter.
Warm Your Home
The first line of defense from the harsh cold weather outside is your home. Keep your home moderately warm this fall and winter seasons by keeping your thermostat anywhere between 68 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you have curtains or blinds, make sure to keep them closed throughout the seasons to keep the warm air from escaping.
Check the door and window seals around your home to make sure you don’t feel warm air escaping. You may have to caulking the windows to make sure there is an airtight seal. Every little measure you take with your doors and windows can save you work and money in the long run.
Keep Warm Clothes
Make sure the senior in your life has plenty of warm clothes to wear throughout the cold weather. It’d be a good idea to have a basket full of light blankets around the home to protect from drafts.
The more warm clothes available, the better and safer it will be when the weather gets cold.
Stock up on fuzzy socks, shirts and pants to help keep you or the senior in your life as warm as possible.
Extra Precautions
If you or the senior in your life stay in a specific room throughout the day and need extra warmth, consider investing in an electric space heater. This space heater is one you can plug into the wall and place close to a bed, desk or chair to keep warm.
Some space heaters can emit carbon monoxide, so make sure to do your search and be sure you are getting a safe unit.
