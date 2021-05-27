Recurring

Bryan City Band Concerts — Every Wednesday from June 9 through July 28, 7 p.m., Williams County Courthouse Square, alternate location McDonald-Ruff Ice Rink.

June

Music at the Fountain — June 2, The Town Center, Perrysburg, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Swon Brothers — June 4, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Brad Burkart — June 4, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Aaron Hertzfeld — June 5, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Corey Taylor — June 5-6, Piere’s, Fort Wayne.

Aaron Hertzfeld — June 6, Sager’s Bar and Grill, Holgate.

Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move — June 10, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute — June 11, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Anthony Paparelli — June 11, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

T-Bone Jones and Friends — June 11, Sager’s Bar and Grill, Holgate.

Garnet McGladdery and Chuck Mauk — June 12, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

The Van Dells — June 18, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Christine Adams — June 18, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Chris Crickett — June 19, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Chardon Polka Band — June 24, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.

Farewell Angelina — June 25, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Matt Richardson — June 25, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

The Gailbraith Clan — June 26, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

July

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra — July 2, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Ryan Dunlap — July 2, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Venyx LTE — July 9, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.

Shining Star: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute — July 9, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Aaron Hertzfeld — July 3, The Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon, 6-9 p.m.

Defiance Jazz Festival — July 10, Kingsbury Park, Defiance, 12:30-8 p.m.

Country Concert Fort Laramie —July 10, Hickory Hill Lakes, Fort Laramie, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walden — July 16, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Concert in the Park — July 17, Fountain City Amphitheater in Moore Park, Bryan

STYX — July 22, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.

Billy McGuigan and The Downliners — July 22, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.

That Arena Rock Show — July 23, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

The Beach Boys — July 25-26, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.

Whiskey Myers — July 30, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.

Heart by Heart — July 30, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

Warrant — July 31, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.

August

Building 429 — Aug. 6, Fountain Park, Van Wert.

James LeBlanc and the

Winchesters — Aug. 12, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.

Justin Roberts — Aug. 13, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.

Casting Crowns — Aug. 14, Mercer County Fairgrounds, Celina, 7:30-9 p.m.

Gladys Knight — Aug. 21, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne.

Brad Paisley — Aug. 21, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, 8 p.m.

DSL*Dire Straits Legacy — Aug. 29-30, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.

September

Gwen Stefani — Sept. 3, Promenade Park, Toledo, 2-7 p.m.

Chris Young — Sept. 4, Promenade Park, Toledo, 5-10 p.m.

Lauren Daigle World Tour 2021 — Sept. 24, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

October

REO Speedwagon — Oct. 15-16, Stranahan Theater, Toledo.

Zach Williams — Oct. 29, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

