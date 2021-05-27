Recurring
Bryan City Band Concerts — Every Wednesday from June 9 through July 28, 7 p.m., Williams County Courthouse Square, alternate location McDonald-Ruff Ice Rink.
June
Music at the Fountain — June 2, The Town Center, Perrysburg, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Swon Brothers — June 4, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Brad Burkart — June 4, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Aaron Hertzfeld — June 5, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Corey Taylor — June 5-6, Piere’s, Fort Wayne.
Aaron Hertzfeld — June 6, Sager’s Bar and Grill, Holgate.
Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move — June 10, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute — June 11, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Anthony Paparelli — June 11, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
T-Bone Jones and Friends — June 11, Sager’s Bar and Grill, Holgate.
Garnet McGladdery and Chuck Mauk — June 12, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
The Van Dells — June 18, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Christine Adams — June 18, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Chris Crickett — June 19, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Chardon Polka Band — June 24, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.
Farewell Angelina — June 25, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Matt Richardson — June 25, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
The Gailbraith Clan — June 26, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
July
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra — July 2, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Ryan Dunlap — July 2, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Venyx LTE — July 9, The Lumberyard, Napoleon.
Shining Star: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute — July 9, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Aaron Hertzfeld — July 3, The Lumberyard Winery & Supply, Napoleon, 6-9 p.m.
Defiance Jazz Festival — July 10, Kingsbury Park, Defiance, 12:30-8 p.m.
Country Concert Fort Laramie —July 10, Hickory Hill Lakes, Fort Laramie, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walden — July 16, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Concert in the Park — July 17, Fountain City Amphitheater in Moore Park, Bryan
STYX — July 22, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.
Billy McGuigan and The Downliners — July 22, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.
That Arena Rock Show — July 23, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
The Beach Boys — July 25-26, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Whiskey Myers — July 30, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.
Heart by Heart — July 30, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
Warrant — July 31, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne, 7-10 p.m.
August
Building 429 — Aug. 6, Fountain Park, Van Wert.
James LeBlanc and the
Winchesters — Aug. 12, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.
Justin Roberts — Aug. 13, Triangle Park, Defiance, 7 p.m.
Casting Crowns — Aug. 14, Mercer County Fairgrounds, Celina, 7:30-9 p.m.
Gladys Knight — Aug. 21, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Fort Wayne.
Brad Paisley — Aug. 21, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, 8 p.m.
DSL*Dire Straits Legacy — Aug. 29-30, Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne.
September
Gwen Stefani — Sept. 3, Promenade Park, Toledo, 2-7 p.m.
Chris Young — Sept. 4, Promenade Park, Toledo, 5-10 p.m.
Lauren Daigle World Tour 2021 — Sept. 24, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
October
REO Speedwagon — Oct. 15-16, Stranahan Theater, Toledo.
Zach Williams — Oct. 29, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
