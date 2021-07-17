The Defiance County Fair horseshoe pitching tournament will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.
Entry fee is $10 and there will be six divisions of competition. Prizes will consist of a trophy and $10 for first place, a trophy and $8 for second place, and $5 for third. There is no charge for junior divisions, with trophies awarded to first and second place.
Entry fees and ringer percentage must be sent to Gary Shull, 02184 Ohio 18, Hicksville, 43526, at least seven days before the tournament date. Late entries will not be accepted.
A free horseshoe pitching tournament will be held on Senior Citizens and Veterans Day, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. with a trophy awarded to first and second place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.