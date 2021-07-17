The Defiance County Fair horseshoe pitching tournament will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

Entry fee is $10 and there will be six divisions of competition. Prizes will consist of a trophy and $10 for first place, a trophy and $8 for second place, and $5 for third. There is no charge for junior divisions, with trophies awarded to first and second place.

Entry fees and ringer percentage must be sent to Gary Shull, 02184 Ohio 18, Hicksville, 43526, at least seven days before the tournament date. Late entries will not be accepted.

A free horseshoe pitching tournament will be held on Senior Citizens and Veterans Day, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. with a trophy awarded to first and second place.

