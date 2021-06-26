Seventh-Graders
4.00
Hannah Fritz
Aiden Izor
Graysen Jones
Braylon Leaders
Elizabeth Orozco
Maddox Pennington
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Jilian Eis
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Mason McDougle
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Luke Parsons
Owen Resendez
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
Alexis Wallace
3.00-3.49
Chance Ashbaugh
Adon Corser
Holden Hartman
Ava Ryan
Reese Wilhelm
Eighth-Graders
4.00
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
3.50-3.99
Alexavier Alvarez
Ruth Bok
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Jordyn Hoellrich
Israel Resendez
Malakai Scott
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Kayne Walters
3.00-3.49
Tyler Deeds
Tyja Jones
Luke Jordan
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Brendley Plassman
Seth Schortgen
Hunter Soto
Markee Wilhelm
Parker Witte
