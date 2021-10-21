Sleep is not only good for brain health but is also good for immune health.
Good sleeping habits and techniques will help you or a loved one get the best sleep. Here are some tips.
Sleep and Vaccines
SleepFoundation.org says studies have shown that sleep improves the effects of vaccines, demonstrating sleep’s benefits for adaptive immunity.
Getting good sleep at night helps keep your immune system balanced and performing well. It’s important your immune system is able to fight potential threats to the body and your health.
It’s especially important in this time as we are still facing COVID-19. Your immune system has to be better than it has ever been to fight the flu, COVID-19 and the common cold.
Your immune system becomes very active while you are asleep because when you sleep, your muscles and breathing are slowed down. During sleep, your immune system is working hard to learn how to attack and defend your body against any viruses introduced to your body.
Immune System and Sleep
SleepFoundation.org says people who are sick often spend more time in bed because infections can trigger responses from your immune system such as less energy and sleepiness.
Your body enters different stages of sleep when you are sick, specifically, stage three non-rapid eye movement or NREM sleep. In this stage, your body is in a deep sleep where you see the most slowing of bodily processes, such as muscle movement and breathing. In this stage your immune system has more energy to fight infection.
How to Improve Sleep
There are various methods and medicines you can take to help you sleep better, but SleepFoundation.org says the best way to begin your path to better sleep is by your habits and routines.
Look at the time you or your senior lay your head down to rest for the night and think about how consistent you are going to bed at that time. Think about how well you sleep when you go to bed at that time. Also consider the amount of time you are sleeping a night. These are all factors to consider to improve your sleep hygiene.
You should be getting at least six to eight hours of good sleep a night. If you are not getting this amount of sleep, try to change your routine and habits during the day to meet these sleep goals.
Go to bed earlier or get some exercise a few hours before bed to make you feel more tired.
These are all habits you can begin to get your health and sleep hygiene on track.
