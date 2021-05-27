Summer’s here and it’s time to get outside. One of the easiest ways to get out is by taking a hike.
It can be intimidating when looking at hikes, trails, gear and more, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s what you need to know to get going down the trail.
Find a Place to Hike
There are places all around to take a hike, if you just know where to look. Start by keeping an eye on parks around you, whether national, state or city parks. Look for nature trails that are stable with good footing (at least until you get more experienced). You can also turn to local maps, websites and even apps like AllTrails.com.
Get Your Gear
Hiking looks like just walking, but it requires a little more specialized gear. If you’re going off even, paved trails, you might want to invest in a quality pair of boots that match the terrain and the weather you’re going to be hiking in. You may also want a pair of hiking poles, and those need to be matched to your abilities and to the terrain you’re going to be in. A good backpack is a great thing to have to carry your water, energy bars and anything else you might need. Try on all your gear in the store before you buy.
Safety First
Before you take your first hike, check in with your doctor to see how far it’s safe for you to go at this time. It may be prudent to start with lighter loads and shorter hikes. In your backpack, you want to carry lots of water to stay hydrated, as well as plenty of healthy snacks. You may also want to pack sunscreen, bug spray and a first aid kit.
Consider also taking a friend with you on your hike. Not only will they be good company, but it’s someone to help you in case anything goes wrong. As you get more experienced, you can venture out on your own.
