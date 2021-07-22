There are a lot of preventative measures you can take to stay healthy as you get older. One of those is staying active as you get older.
Here are some tips from health.gov to keep you moving and active.
Before you Start
Physical activity is great for people of all ages. But, before you start, there are some things you should know. If you have a health problem such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, talk to your doctor before getting out and getting active. Your doctor should help you determine what exercises and activities would be a good starting point.
Start Slow
If you have never been very physically active and are looking to begin, there are some steps you should take to ease yourself into being active. Begin by aiming for two and a half hours of moderate activity a week. See how working out fits into your weekly schedule and what you can take. You can always add more time of exercise a day as your body adjust to the workouts.
Choose aerobic activities such as walking fast, dancing, swimming or raking leaves outside. What matters is doing activities that will make your heart beat faster. Talk to your doctor if you have shortness of breath, chest pain or unplanned weight loss.
Anything is a Workout
Working out doesn’t necessarily have to be running or lifting weights. Household chores can be a good workout for you. Raking leaves, cleaning the house or even doing some simple balance exercises can be good workout for you. As long as it gets your body moving and active.
A good workout can be as simple as tossing the ball around with grandchildren or swimming in a pool.
Health.gov does recommend doing muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.
These kinds of workouts can be anything such as using bands or hand weights. If you don’t have bands or weights available you can also use bottles of water or food as weights.
You can find some inexpensive weights at local outdoor stores or even your local grocery store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.