Family Movie Night will be held in the Senior Pavilion of the Defiance County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 26. This will be the same evenings as harness racing at the fair.
Family-friendly films will begin at 9:30 p.m. each evening.
The film to be shown each evening has yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.