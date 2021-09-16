The novice gardener would think the best time to plant would be summer or even spring, but the expert gardener knows the best time to plant is in the fall. Here are a few reasons why you should get a head start on your home garden this fall.
Work is Cooler for You and the Plants
Every expert gardener knows the fall is the best season to plant for a number reasons. One of the best reasons is because the cooler weather is easier for both you and your plants The summer heat can make planting and tending to your garden very difficult.
Fall soil is still warm enough for your plants’ roots to thrive and get established before the ground freezes during the winter.
Since the weather is cooler and the days are shorter, photosynthesis slows down, meaning you won’t need to water the plants as much saving you time and money.
Fall Showers
Some places in the country experience fall showers, a period where there is consistent rainfall, meaning you won’t have to water your plants as much because Mother Nature is doing it for you. It makes maintenance and care for the plants easier and less time-consuming than normal.
Fewer Pests and Diseases
The cooler months mean there are fewer pests and bugs to bother you and your garden during the day. Most bugs, snakes and other pests are either dead or preparing for hibernation during the fall. The humidity of the summer and spring months that promotes diseases for your plants is long gone during the fall.
Other pests, such as weeds and other invasive plants, are dormant during the fall and winter months, giving your plants a head start to get established.
Promote Early Growth
In the fall, warm soil encourages root growth throughout the season on into the winter until the ground freezes. It continues to grow in areas of the country with mild winters.
That means in early spring, your plants’ roots will begin new growth or develop quicker than they would if you planted them in the early spring.
As a result, the early fall plants will be better equipped to deal with the heat, lack of water and other problems because their roots are already well established into the soil.
Which Plants are Best for Fall?
If you’re looking to liven up your home garden this fall, there are a few reliable all season plants you should consider making the focal points of your garden.
As the bright-colored flowers of summer and fall start to fade, the warm oranges, yellows and reds of fall plants begin to bloom. Plants such as mums, aster and autumn fire sedum will bloom bright long after spring flowers fade and have good tolerance for the cold chilly winters.
Other plants to consider are Japanese maple, pansies and ornamental cabbage.
With these tips, you can look forward to a beautiful fall garden.
