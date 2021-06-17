Faith Meraz, goat awards
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Faith Meraz won several awards during the goat competition at the Paulding County Fair. Her awards included: grand champion and reserve champion Alpine goat, grand champion and reserve champion dairy goat, grand champion dairy market goat, first place market goat class A, and first place market goat class C.

