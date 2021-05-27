Despite the efforts of Juan Ponce de Leon, there is no magical Fountain of Youth. Getting older is inevitable and it is important to see the silver lining of aging.
Among the various perks that come with age, including increased knowledge and experience, are a whole host of discounts for the aging population. Men and women who have reached a certain age are entitled to key discounts if they know where to look.
The ages at which discounts are available vary. Auto insurance companies may provide a senior discount to drivers who are over 50. Certain restaurants offer these discounts for those over the age of 55. Retailers may begin offering discounts to customers who are over the age of 60. Many discounts can be used for recreational activities.
• Dining out: Why pay full price for a meal if you don’t have to? A meal out with friends and loved ones becomes a bit more affordable thanks to the senior discounts available through many different restaurants, whether it’s chains or independently owned eateries.
• Hotels: Seniors booking their stays through select hotel chains may be eligible to reduce their costs by 10 percent or more. When making the reservation, check to see if you qualify for an age-related discount. Some may be affiliated with memberships in organizations like AARP.
• Theme parks: Before buying entry tickets or season passes, check with the membership office regarding senior discounts. Certain items also may be discounted throughout the parks.
• Movies: Movie theaters may offer special viewing days or times that are discounted.
• Flights/cruises: Discounted senior fares are available on select flights for Delta Airlines and American Airlines. British Airways offers up to $200 off flights and packages when booked online through British Airways’ AARP page. Seniors can enjoy discounts on select cruises through Carnival. Rental car companies also offer discounts for senior customers.
• Clothing: Looking your best for a night out may mean shopping for new clothing. Kohl’s offers a 15 percent discount for customers ages 55 and over every Wednesday and Ross offers 10 percent off on Tuesdays when signing up for the Every Tuesday Club.
• Gym memberships: Individuals who are eligible for Medicare also may be entitled to a free SilverSneakers membership, which provides access to more than 13,000 participating fitness centers
• Park admission: Seniors age 62 and older can purchase a Senior Pass for $10 that’s good for more than 2,000 federal recreational sites and national parks in the United States. The pass is good for a lifetime.
Recreational activities become a little more affordable when seniors take advantage of age-related discounts.
