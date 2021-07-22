Eating healthy begins at home with you. As you get older, you need to be mindful of the food you put in your body. You don’t have to begin a crazy diet or crazy workout routine to be healthy.
Being healthy can be as simple as eating better food and maintaining a healthy weight.
Know your Plate
Healthy eating changes as you get older. As you grow older, your metabolism slows down, so you need to take in fewer calories than you did in the past. Your body also needs to take in as much nutrients as it can. This means eating the best and healthiest foods that will give you the best nutritional value.
A part of this is knowing your plate and knowing what you take in every day.
Everyone remembers the food pyramid and what it contains, but the United States Department of Agriculture has began a new simpler way for people to see what they should eat each day called MyPlate.
The program helps people find out what they should be eating and about how much of a certain item they should each at a time, making it easier for you to head down to your local grocery store with confidence knowing you have a list of what you need and how much of it.
Eat in Moderation
Eating healthy all the time can be tiring and, after a while, all the healthy foods you can become tasteless and aggravating. It’s OK to eat out at your favorite fast food place or even have a burger and some fries. Just remember to eat those types of food in moderation, maybe once every week or two.
It’s important to also monitor how much of a unhealthy food you eat a day. Don’t spend a whole day eating unhealthy foods that will break your diet.
Begin the day off with a heathy oatmeal and fruits for breakfast and eat the burger for dinner or you can switch it up with a pancake, sausage and egg breakfast and a wholesome salad for dinner.
You don’t have to drive yourself crazy to be healthy and you can still all the foods you love, just in moderation.
