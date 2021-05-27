In-person events for teens are returning to Defiance Public Library System this summer, with an assortment of free activities geared to grades 6-12.
A complete listing of events and links to register can be found at defiancelibrary.org/calendar. All events require registration except for the Pokémon Scavenger Hunt.
Bring your own device/game and play ‘Among Us’ on June 1 at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville; June 3 at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.; or June 14 at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood. All Among Us events are at 4 p.m.
Play Harry Potter Trivia at Defiance Public Library on July 1 at 4 p.m., or at Sherwood Branch Library July 12 at 4 p.m. On July 6, a special summer session of the Anime Club will be held at Johnson Memorial beginning at 4 p.m.
Find all 10 Pokémon images hidden at the library during August’s Pokémon Scavenger Hunt. Start the hunt inside and continue on the library grounds. Return the answers to be entered into a prize drawing. Hunts will take place Aug. 3 at Johnson Memorial, Aug. 5 at Defiance Public Library, or Aug. 9 in Sherwood, all from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. From 4-5 p.m., more activities will be available, with the prize drawing taking place before the close of the event.
An assortment of free take-home craft kits also will be available throughout the summer to those in grades 6-12, including DIY Bigfoot plushies (registration begins June 7), cross-stitch sushi magnets (registration begins July 7), and polymer clay animals (registration begins Aug. 9). To register for any of the craft kits, contact prellstab@defiancelibrary.org.
For more information, or to register for these or any other summer library events, visit defiancelibrary.org/calendar or call Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456, Sherwood Branch Library at 419-899-4343, or Johnson Memorial Library at 419- 542-6200.
