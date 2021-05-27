Defiance Public Library System’s mini comic convention will return this summer, this time in partnership with 4KD Crick Brewery.
The event, a smaller-scale version of those held in years past, will take place June 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 4KD Crick, 211 Carpenter Road, Defiance.
Admission is free, and the mini convention will feature a wide array of vendors, a cosplay contest, drink specials, and live music by Sam Dell.
The first Def-Com was planned as part of a grant application that was, unfortunately, unsuccessful.
“We thought, ‘Hey, why not throw a mini-con anyway?’” said Angela Powell, branch manager at Johnson Memorial Library and one of the event’s founding organizers. “We had one without a budget that year, using just our local artist friends and musicians, a few crafts, a cosplay contest, and the library’s side yard.
“Fast forward to last year — unfortunately cancelled — when we had signed on the Farscape actress to join us. [In the past] we’ve even had famous cars from Supernatural, Jurassic Park, and a TARDIS.”
As the public eases back into in-person events, this year’s Def-Com will go back to basics, with artists, music, and cosplay, but is sure to offer everyone a geeky good time.
Vendors who will appear at Def-Com include:
• Silas Sanchez of Silodraw (prints and stickers)
• Lesley Zimmerman/Harleen Quartz (resin gems, jewelry, keychains, stickers and dragon eggs)
• Sheyanne Boyd/ReyneDance (digital/traditional artwork available for commission)
• Atom Ball/Oxizero Design (enamel pins, stickers, prints, shirts, original artwork)
• Alex Ball/The Loser’s Club (pins, stickers, koozies, and more, specializing in horror and nostalgia)
• Jarett Walen (pop culture art prints from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and more)
• Stephanie Lemming/CATastrophy Cosplay and Crafts (craft-themed crafts and cosplay)
• Michael Gruen/SteamPropsLLC (steampunk props)
• Dustin Roerig/Poster Parade (original prints of pop culture characters, custom-art commissions)
• Vista Vaia (cosplay/costume design)
• Jack Spellman/RavenHeart Studios (original and fandom art prints, buttons, stickers, DND accessories, rune stone and tarot readings, playing cards)
• Steve Miller (artwork)
• Mexican Slime Shop
• Jacob Minick (artwork)
• Terence Hanley (coloring books, comic books, posters, postcards, and other items, mostly monster-themed)
